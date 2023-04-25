Oyetola Condoles With Yusuf Alli Over Mother’s Death

The immediate past Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola yes- terday condoled with The Nation’s Managing Editor in-charge of Northern Operations, Alhaji Yusuf Alli, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Hawau Yusuf.

Hawau died in Ilorin on Sunday aged 89. The former governor described the death of the deceased as a great loss to the entire family, in particular, the Muslim community in Kwara State. Oyetola, in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, described the Hawau as a devout Muslim and an entrepreneur who devoted her life to productive ventures and showed her children the path to success.

“I received with great shock the passing of your mother, the late Hajiya Hauwa Yusuf, who died yesterday. Although she was aged, the death of a beloved one is usually devastating no matter how old the person may be. He said: “Her death is no doubt a heavy loss to the family and the entire Muslim community. But we should be consoled by the fact that Mama lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.”