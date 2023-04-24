Oyetola Condoles With Yusuf Alli, The Nation’s ME Over Mother’s Death

The immediate past Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Monday, condoled with a foremost investigative journalist and The Nation’s Newspaper Managing Editor (ME) in charge of Northern Operations, Alhaji Yusuf Alli, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Hawau Yusuf.

The late Hajiya Hawau, died on Sunday, at the age of 89 in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The former governor described the death of the late Hawau as a great loss to the entire family in particular, the Muslim community in Kwara State and Nigeria in general.

Oyetola, in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, described the late Hajiya Hawau as a devout Muslim and an entrepreneur who devoted her life to productive ventures and showed her children the path to success.

“I received with great shock the passing of your mother, the late Hajiya Hawau Yusuf, who died yesterday. Although she was aged the death of a beloved one is usually devastating no matter how old the person may be.

“Her death is no doubt a heavy loss to the family and the entire Muslim community. But we should be consoled by the fact that Mama lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

“Allah will comfort you, your siblings and other members of the family in particular and the Muslim community in Kwara State and Nigeria in general.

“I pray Allah to grant her Aljanat Firdaus, and give you, your siblings and the entire Muslim community the courage and fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” Oyetola said.