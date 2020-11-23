Oyetola: Education, learning, vital tools for success in life

Encomiums were on Saturday poured on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola by the old Students of his secondary school for being a good ambassador in public office.

That was even as the governor said education and learning remained the tools needed for success in life as he reminisced about his days in secondary school. He spoke during a dinner organised by old students of 1964-1976 of Ifeoluwa Co- Education Grammar School, Osogbo, at in Osogbo.

The governor, who was part of the 1968/72 set of the school, recounted his experience while he was a student and praised the founder of the institution, the late Pa Michael Akintayo Fadeyi, for establishing the school and creating a learning facility for students.

“I wouldn’t forget in a hurry my experience in my first year when you must of necessity, to protect yourself, have a school father, which was good. “Discipline at that time was the order of the day, believe me, and I understand that it is always good to talk about education both in learning and character.

“You must have the two to be able to succeed in life. “The little experience we had when we were in schoolthe discipline, moulded us to what we are today and it is an experience I will always remember,” Oyetola said.

The governor thanked the principal organiser of the dinner, Mrs Mercy (Fadeyi) Kolajo (the daughter of the school founders) for bringing the old students together after decades, especially those who came for the programme from the United States of America.

He promised that he would visit the school to see how he could render assistance in his capacity as an old student and as governor.

Earlier in her address, Kolajo, the principal organiser of the programme and first daughter of the founder of Ife Oluwa Co-Education Grammar School, said she was so impressed with the administration of Governor Oyetola that she contacted her fellow old students to honour him and associate with his government.

