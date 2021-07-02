News

Oyetola, El-Rufai’s wives become leaders of govs’ wives’ forum

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Wives of governors of Osun and Kaduna states, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola and Mrs. Hadiza El-Rufai, have been elected chairpersons of the Southern Governors’ Wives Forum and Northern Governors’ Wives Forum, respectively. Their election was contained in a statement signed by the wife of the Governor of Ekiti State and Chairperson of the Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF), Erelu Bisi Fayemi and made available to journalists yesterday. Erelu Fayemi congratulated the two, stressing that she was optimistic that their emergence as new leaders would further help the forum to work together ‘in solidarity across boundaries’ in addressing issues of mutual concerns. Mrs Fayemi, who noted that the wives of governors had always played discreet, but active roles in providing support for their husbands, stated that members of the forum can contribute in their little way towards the development needs of the country.

