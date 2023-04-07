News

Oyetola Felicitates Christians At Easter

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

…calls for rededication to service of God, humanity.

The immediate past Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has felicitated the Christian faithful in the state on the occasion of the Year 2023 Easter Celebration.

He urged them to rededicate themselves to the service of God and to humanity, saying that the season should be seen as a period of sober reflection to further adhere strictly to its teachings and lessons.

Oyetola, in his Easter message to Christians, on Friday, by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, advocated the need to further entrench healthy relationships, strengthen peaceful coexistence, and promotion of unity during and after the festive period.

He called on Christians to continue to live together with persons of other faith in peace by extending hands of fellowship to non-Christians as exemplified by Jesus Christ, saying doing so would not only renew their faith in God but would also strengthen communal living.

“On behalf of my family, I congratulate our Christian brethren all over the world, particularly in Nigeria and most importantly in Osun State as they celebrate this year’s Easter in commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“Since the Easter celebration is one of the cardinal festivities in Christendom, it behooves the followers of Christ to emulate the teachings and lessons of the celebration.

“As a people, the Easter season offers us the opportunity to reflect on the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ on the cross and his resurrection and to put into practice the lessons of love, sacrifice, perseverance, and humility, which Jesus Christ taught and exemplified.

“We must continue to stand together in peace and unity as one people irrespective of religion or social differences. Let us seize the occasion to be our brother’s keeper by reaching out to the less privileged amongst us,” Oyetola said.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

