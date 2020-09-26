News

Oyetola flags off 206-hectare Int'l Trade Centre, Inland Port

The Osun State government yesterday inaugurated the construction phase of its proposed International Trade Centre and Inland Port, which is set to be the largest Free Trade Zone in South-West, when it becomes fully operational. Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of the International Trade Centre and Inland Port, at Dagbolu, the site of the project, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, described the goal of the project as establishing a single market for goods and services that serves the needs of traders and consumers in the state and its environs, which should reduce the attendant risk of travelling as far as Lagos State to transact businesses.

Oyetola, in outlining the goal of the project which was initiated eight years ago under the previous administration, added that the 206-hectare Trade Centre would not only promote trade and commerce in the state, but would also open up great commercial frontiers for the country in general and for other South- West states in particular.

Part of the promises of the project, according to Oyetola, is “the haulage of interna- onal and local merchandise from the Lagos Ports to Osogbo, and from Osogbo to other parts of the country through the train services.” Speaking further on the advantages and promises of the project, he said: “The project will also facilitate rapid economic growth and development of the state, generate massive employment opportunities for the unemployed population in the state, encourage massive production of agricultural produce, especially food crops, and reduce road mishaps through haulage of goods by rail.”

