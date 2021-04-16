News

Oyetola flags off construction of ultramodern shopping plaza

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday flagged off the construction of state-ofthe- art multi-million Omoluabi Shopping Plaza in Osogbo. This was even as the governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring quick recovery of the state’s economy by continuously investing in things capable of stimulating and reviving the state’s economy for progress, transformation and prosperity. He said the state under his watch would continue to witness monumental strides, particularly in the area of infrastructure, commerce and industry, adding that Osun economic revitalisation remained non-negotiable. The proposed four blocks of 176 lockup shops when completed, would serve the teeming traders and business people in the state, particularly in Osogbo, the state capital, and would contribute greatly to the socioeconomic and commercial development of the state. The construction of the shopping complex would be executed and funded by Omoluabi Holdings Limited, popularly known as Osun Investment Company Limited (OSICOL).

