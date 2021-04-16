Oyetola flags off construction of ultramodern shopping plaza

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday flagged off the construction of state-ofthe- art multi-million Omoluabi Shopping Plaza in Osogbo. This was even as the governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring quick recovery of the state’s economy by continuously investing in things capable of stimulating and reviving the state’s economy for progress, transformation and prosperity. He said the state under his watch would continue to witness monumental strides, particularly in the area of infrastructure, commerce and industry, adding that Osun economic revitalisation remained non-negotiable. The proposed four blocks of 176 lockup shops when completed, would serve the teeming traders and business people in the state, particularly in Osogbo, the state capital, and would contribute greatly to the socioeconomic and commercial development of the state. The construction of the shopping complex would be executed and funded by Omoluabi Holdings Limited, popularly known as Osun Investment Company Limited (OSICOL).
Related Articles
In landmark ruling, Japan court says not allowing same-sex marriage is ‘unconstitutional’
A Japenese district court on Wednesday ruled that not allowing same-sex couples to marry is “unconstitutional”, setting a new precedent in the only G7 nation not to fully recognise same-sex partnership, though it rejected demands for damages to be paid. The ruling, the first in Japan on the legality of same-sex marriages, is a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Delta: Obada’s son eyes governorship seat in 2023
The eldest son of late Major- General E. O. Obada (rtd), Olorogun Charles Obada has made his intention known to contest the governorship position under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State in 2023. Obada, who once contested for the governorship position in 2003 under the platform of Nigeria Advance Party […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Akinyele killings: Hunters arrest suspect with 7 white handkerchiefs, dangerous weapons
S ome local hunters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday arrested one person, said to have confessed to killing of eight persons, suspected to be in connection with incessant ritual killings in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state. New Telegraph learnt that seven white handkerchiefs and some dangerous weapons such […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)