Oyetola flags off post-COVID-19 economic intervention programme

approves N100m to 2,000 beneficiaries

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday launched the state’s post-COVID-19 economic intervention pilot programme. The programme will see government disbursing N100million to 2,000 beneficiaries for the pilot phase of the programme after undergoing Entrepreneurial Development Training as initiative was aimed at mitigating negative impact of the global coronavirus pandemic on the economy and augment the means of livelihood of residents.

Launching the programme at the Industrial Development Centre, Osogbo, Oyetola said the initiative was conceptualised to reposition the economy which had become weak due to the pandemic to path of growth, development and prosperity, saying his administration had decided on an economic strategy to generate 15,000 direct jobs annually through the intervention programme as the scheme would also help to engender socio-economic and commercial development.

Oyetola, who affirmed the capacity of the scheme to rejuvenate the state’s economy, noted that the strategy would strengthen industrialisation, commerce and investment while also enhancing Human Capital Development as part of the state’s economic repositioning strategy for those that might be negatively affected by the lockdown.

He said: “The state government has also provided N100 million to be disbursed as seed loans to beneficiaries under this programme through the Bank of Industry (BOI), while Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) will conduct Entrepreneurial Development training for them to ensure the programme achieves the desired objective. “The year 2020 has indeed been a challenging year for individuals and governments alike. The year which started with so much promise has been sorely hobbled economically, financially, physicallyand fiscally by the Coronavirus Pandemic also known as COVID-19. “This pandemic has greatly affected the resources of the world, the nation and, by extension, the State of Osun, as well as the socioeconomic activities of the people.

