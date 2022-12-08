News

Oyetola: I didn’t loot govt property

Posted on

Ex-Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola has denied looting the kitchen of his official residence taking away spoons, methylated spirits, cooker and emptying the First Aid Box. Speaking through his spokesman Ismail Omipidan at a press conference in Osogbo on Wednesday, Oyetola said he stopped sleeping in the Government House on November 19. According to Omipidan, by November 26, an inventory of the Government House was made in company with Department of State Services (DSS) officials.

He said: “In the DSS report dated November 26, it is reported that ‘on 26th November 2022, about 1400houre, a team of the Protocol Department, Osun State Governor’s Office, Abere, led by Mr. Falode, in the company of two (2) DSS officers namely Usman Adeniran and Sunday Posu, painstakingly took the inventory of items in the above-mentioned places. “

 

