Oyetola inaugurates implementation c’ttee for proposed Ilesa varsity

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday inaugurated the implementation committee for the proposed University of Ilesa, Osun State. He said the upgrade of the existing Osun State College of Education, Ilesa, to a fullfledged university was ‘not a product of fanciful effort,’ but rather a product of thorough and rigorous interrogation, characteristic of the culture of deep engagement for which his administration is noted for.

This is even as the governor said the proposed university has been carefully conceived as a thoroughly entrepreneurial and innovative institution that would be funded through a mix of sources such as the government, community, industry, and other stakeholders without exerting unnecessary pressure on the finances of the state. Recall that the state House of Assembly had on Monday, August 8, passed into law the bill seeking to upgrade Osun State College of Education, Ilesa to a fullfledged university.

