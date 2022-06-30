Oyetola inaugurates multi-billion naira SDG projects

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday inaugurated four major projects in the state. The projects, worth over a billion naira, were facilitated by the state government and financed by the Federal Government through the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP) headed by Princess Adejoke Adefulire.

The projects include the 1,000-capacity Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Dagbolu, Osogbo; the 200-bed abused women transit home; TypeASkillAcquisitionCentre and 80-Bed Mother and Child/Multipurpose Hospital all in Iragbiji, Osun State. The 1,000 Capacity Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Dagbolu, Osogbo was handled by Dedicom International Associates Limited as the project consultants.

Representative of Dedicom, Mojeed Jamiu, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP), Princess Adejoke Adefulire, on the successful execution of the project. Jamiu congratulated the host community and commended them for providing the enabling environment and support that enabled the project to be delivered on time and within the specified time frame. The projects, according to the governor, were initiated and completed in line with the development and empowerment agenda of his administration. The skill acquisition centres are equipped with train-ing tools and equipment for artisans, tailors, fashion designers, computer technicians, bricklayers, plumbers, barbers and welders. Altogether, 250 sewing machines, 100 computer sets, 50 HP colour printers, 20 sets of hair dressing equipment and other accessories are ready for take-off at the skills acquisition centre in Dagbolu, Osogbo.

