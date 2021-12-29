News Top Stories

Oyetola lauds Osun Speaker for his support, leadership qualities

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has lauded the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, for his genuine passion for the Oyetola administration and for generously giving back to his constituents in the spirit of the season and in line with the state’s Development Agenda.

 

Oyetola, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi, described the multi-million empowerment initiative as aptly supportive of his administration’s commitment to making life better for Osun’s teeming citizens.

 

He said: “I would like to, on behalf of the Government and our people of Osun, specially thank Mr. Speaker for putting this empowerment programme together to give back to the people in the spirit of the season and in line with our Development Agenda.

 

“I must equally thank him for his exemplary personal and leadership qualities that have made it possible for our State to enjoy impressive legislative performance, and for both functional and peaceful relationship between the executive and the judiciary without compromising our responsibilities.

 

“Mr. Speaker, we are immensely proud of you and all the members of the House for the good work you are doing for our beloved state.

 

“Since our assumption of office, our Development Agenda has focused on building a revitalized economy that is predicated upon an aggressive pursuit of a fully-diversified economy, provision of requisite infrastructure to support socioeconomic development and the empowerment of our teeming to become active value and wealth creators.”

 

The event put together by the Timothy Owoeye Foundation was the second structured empowerment programme organised by the Speaker, the first being the purchase of 200 JAMB forms for indigent students in 2019.

 

Speaking during the empowerment event at Ilesha Grammar School, Okesa, Owoeye lauded members of the constituency for their support, adding that the initiative was his little way of showing gratitude to his people for their unflinching support over the years.

 

