Oyetola lauds Oyeweso’s contribution to state, education development

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has lauded the Pioneer Provost, College of Humanities & Culture, Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Ikire Campus, Prof. Siyan Oyeweso for what he described as his sterling contribution to the development of Osun State and the nation’s education sector.

He also described Oyeweso, a Professor of History and International Studies and Executive Director, Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding (CBCIU), Abere in Osun State as a highly valued member of the academia with a very profound understanding of university administration spanning three decades.

The governor’s commendation was contained in a congratulatory letter he personally signed and entitled “Felicitation with a Great Historian at 60,” to felicitate with Prof. Oyeweso, who clocked 60 on February 1, 2021.”

Oyetola went on: “I write to extend our hearty felicitations to you on the occasion of your diamond jubilee anniversary which came up on Monday, 1st February 2021.

I express my profound gratitude to Almighty Allah for sparing your life and for sustaining you as a beacon of pride for us as people.

“As an administrator, you have served the Lagos State University in various capacities and also the pioneer Provost of the College of Humanities and Culture, Ikire Campus of Osun State University

