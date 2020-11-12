News

Oyetola lifts curfew to fast track economic activities

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Comment(0)

A 10-hour curfew imposed on the people of Osun State was yesterday lifted by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. Oyetola said that the 8p.m. to 6a.m.curfew was cancelled having observed that residents of the state had fully cooperated and complied with the government’s directives. A statement issued by Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, said residents would now go about their businesses and other transactions beyond 8p.m.without any hindrance or restrictions with effect from yesterday.

The statement reads: “The government has once again observed the level of compliance to all directives aimed at restoring tranquility to our dear state and hereby appreciates the citizens for their patience and understanding. The government also appreciates security agencies for their efforts in maintaining law and order in the state.

“With effect from Wednesday November 11, residents of the State are free to go about their businesses without any hindrance or restrictions, while security agencies continue to discharge their duties to forestall breakdown of law and order.

“The government urges every citizen to be wary of actions that can upset the peace and harmony that the State is reputed for, and not hesitate to provide useful information to security agencies in case of suspicion of violence in any of our communities. “The government is also calling on parents and guardians to continue to caution their children and wards not to allow themselves to be used by unscrupulous elements to jeopardize the peace of the State.”

