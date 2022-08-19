Oyetola may face contempt of court over council poll

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has been warned against going ahead to conduct the council election fixed for October 15. Former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Ilesa, Kanmi Ajibola, yesterday said he had filed a contempt of court charge against the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) and House of Assembly Speaker Timothy Owoeye. The activist warned OSIEC Chairman Oladunjoye Oladitan in a letter against the polls.

Ajibola in the letter he also forwarded to Oyetola cautioned him against releasing funds for the conduct of ‘the illegal’ LG election during the pendency of the case in court, noting that such action shall be considered unwise and criminal misappropriation of public funds. He quoted the Supreme Court judgments delivered on the Military Governor of Lagos State vs. Ojukwu (1986), Elf Marketing (Nig) ltd vs. J.L. Oyeniyin & Sons (1985) 7 NWLR, First African Trust Bank Ltd & Anor. Vs. Basil O. Ezegbu & Anor (1992), saying when a matter is pending in a Court, a notice of such matter acts as a STAY OF ANY ACTION that may prejudice the matter in Court. The lawyer said: “The legal effect of this is that all parties involved shall maintain status quo pending the determination of the instant case.

