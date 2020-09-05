Oyetola okays N 708 million to offset pension arrears

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the release of N708, 000, 000 to offset pension arrears of retired officers of the state’s civil service. This brings the total approved sum for pension arrears to N1, 408, 000, 000 in the space of six weeks. In a statement signed by the Head of Service, Mr. Festus Oyebade, the sum of N508 million of the total sum was approved to pay the pensions of retired civil servants on a general note, while the sum of N150 million was approved to pay selected retirees under the contributory pensions scheme based on merit.

He added that additional N50 million was approved for the part payment of the gratuities of retired officers under the old pension scheme. According to the statement, the list of beneficiaries selected on merit has been pasted on the notice boards of the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, the state’s Pension Bureau, and the Office of the Head of Service.

It was also stated that payment of the approved funds will commence on September 8. “Adegboyega Oyetola assures all workers, both serving and retired that no effort will be spared to ensure that their welfare is given the pride of place it deserves,” the statement added.

Like this: Like Loading...