Oyetola orders lockdown of four LGAs in Osun

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the State of Osun yesterday ordered the total lockdown of four of the local government areas of the state namely: Ilesa East, Ilesa West, Atakumosa East and Atakumosa West for seven days in the first instance.

The government in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, stated that the decision was the fallout of the meeting between the government and the stakeholders from the area.

The statement explained that, the lockdown is expected to commence on Tuesday, July 7, and it will be for one week in the first instance.

However, if the compliance level is not encouraging, the government will announce further extension.

The statement added that, the state is also closely monitoring other local government areas with rising numbers of those testing positive for COVID-19 and may in the days ahead lock down more areas.

However, the relaxation in other areas of the state has been extended by two weeks.

Like this: Like Loading...