Oyetola: Osun security strategy inclusive, integrative

As part of efforts to upscale security in Osun State, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday said his administration had initiated and sustained an inclusive security arrangement that brings all communities into a network to cooperate with and support the police and other security agencies. He added that this was aimed at achieving the security and safety that Osun people desire and deserve. Oyetola, while addressing the newly trained Special Constabulary Police in the state yesterday, also lauded the police and the security agencies in the state for carrying out their responsibilities with utmost professionalism, to the admiration of the state and the people.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, said: “Osun State is noted as an Omoluabi State, where hard work, character, commitment to duty and honesty is the second nature to its citizens. “Our state is also ranked as the most peaceful in Nigeria. Despite the raging security challenges ravaging the nation, we still maintain this enviable status.

“To complement this profile, our administration has consistently given the security and safety of our people their deserved prime of place, supporting the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to enable them to perform their duties effectively. “We initiated and sustained an inclusive security arrangement that brings all our communities into our network to cooperate with and support the police and other security agencies to achieve the security and safety that Osun people desire and deserve. “We also collaborated with other states in the South-West to form the Amotekun Security Network to police and protect our people and to deliver them from the raging insecurity in the nation. “The police and the security agencies in the state have carried out their responsibilities with utmost professionalism to the admiration of the state and its people,” Oyetola stated.

Oyetola also congratulated the newly recruited constables, charging them to approach their duties with highest level of professionalism. He continued: “I congratulate you all on the successful completion of your programme and for representing Osun well at the training school. “I therefore urge you to put the training you acquired at the training school to good use as you are posted to your respective duty posts. “As you assume duty today, I charge you to always fly the Omoluabi flag that has earned Osun awards and marked its citizens out for distinction in their fields of human endeavour.

