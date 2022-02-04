Metro & Crime

Oyetola: Osun’s economy now diversified

Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola on Friday said that the economy of the state has been diversified. Oyetola stated this at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after returning his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for his second term ambition.

Osun State is seen as one of the civil servants’ states without much of economic activities.

However, speaking the governor said that the state’s economy has been diversified.

He said: “In the area of economy, we have actually done so well by diversifying our economy in the areas of agriculture and tourism. In the area of agriculture, we supported farmers with seedlings, stems and loans. We also supported poultry farming through the agro-poult, where we supported young farmers.”

The governor also reeled out other achievements recorded by his administration saying: “ln terms of welfare, we have been paying the salaries and pensions of the people on a monthly basis since the inception of this administration. We have actually supported our people in the areas of agriculture and health scheme for the less privileged and vulnerable, taking care of the vulnerable using the social register. In the area of health, we have revitalized not less than 320 primary health care centres spread across the state. The intention is to ensure that our people have access to health care by having at least a health care centre per ward.”

 

