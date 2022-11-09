Oyetola planning to pay LG bosses N300m compensation–PDP alleges

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged plans by Governor Gboyega Oyetola to pay cumulative future salaries amounting to N10 million each to the 30 local government chairmen. Caretaker Chairman Adekunle Akindele in a statement yesterday claimed that the governor had finalized plans to pay the money to council chiefs as compensation packages. According to him, the governor had earlier paid severance allowances to councillors and chairmen even when they are less than a month in office.

He said: “Not satisfied with those illegal payments that breached state financial regulations, Oyetola is now in the process of paying a whopping sum of N10 million each to the local government chairman as cumulative future salaries. “We learn on good a