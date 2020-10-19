Oyetola: Political thugs attempted to assassinate me

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has blamed political thugs for the attack on his convoy at the venue of #EndSARS protest in Osogbo, on Saturday. He, however, vowed that the thugs will be fished out and brought to book. Oyetola, in a state broadcast yesterday, condoled with families of the two persons that died, but debunked the rumour that the death occurred when he visited the scene.

He said: “Political thugs and hoodlums made failed attempts on my life and those of my aides while identifying with our beloved youths who were engaging in legitimate protest against the alleged brutality of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). “My entourage and I joined protesters from Alekuwodo area to Olaiya Junction chanting solidarity songs with them and encouraging them along the way.

During the course of my address to the protesters to reiterate our cooperation and support, political thugs hijacked the exercise and hurled stones and dangerous weapons at us and vandalised several cars in my convoy.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the commando style with which the assailants carried out their attack was deliberate and pre-planned. It was also evident that it was not the genuine protesters that carried out the violence.” On the two people killed, the governor said: “Preliminary investigation further revealed that no live bullet or canister of teargas was fired at the rampaging political thugs. Therefore, no life was lost at the scene of the incident. I was properly evacuated to safety. “Regrettably, two lives were reportedly lost on Saturday.

But none occurred during the attack on me. One of the said deaths, which was caused by a lone motorcycle accident, occurred at about 12noon, long before I got to the protest ground. “The second death was said to have occurred around Ayepe, about 5 kilometres away from Olaiya where we held the protest.

“We sympathise with the families of the diseased and pray to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great losses. “I have directed that the incidents be properly investigated with a view to ascertaining the causes of the deaths.” On government’s plans to address the situation, Oyetola said the state is in the process of setting up a judicial panel to investigate police brutality of the citizens.

“By this week, we shall be setting up a Judicial Panel of Enquiry in line with the directive of Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo to investigate all related cases of abuse and brutality by the disbanded SARS. This panel will also investigate yesterday’s attack. “What happened on Saturday is objectionable, unacceptable and a blight to the Omoluabi ethos that Osun State stands for. “Attempt on the life of the governor cannot be planned by the youth who constituted over 60 per cent of the voters that elected us into office and had embarked on successful and peaceful road walks with us several times in the past.

“Osun youths, who are the original #EndSARS protesters, have travelled the long road of building a better Osun with us and we have been on the lane of delivering a better and prosperous Osun together.

This assassination attempt could not have come from them. “Our administration had identified with the youth from day one of the protest in the belief that protest is a legitimate right of the citizenry and a core component of democracy.

“The protesters had engaged in peaceful demonstration for the first two days before it was later hijacked in the last five days. In fact, we had cause to raise the alarm last Wednesday to the effect that the protest had been hijacked.

“We shall fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act and bring them to justice. We shall not condone any act that will compromise the lives of our people and the hardwon ranking of our state as the most peaceful state in Nigeria,” Oyetola stated. Meanwhile, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday, paid a solidarity visit to Governor Oyetola over the attack on his convoy and the attempt on his life by armed thugs that infiltrated the ranks of the #EndSARS protesters in Osogbo, the state capital. Akeredolu appealed to the protesting youths to give government time, and possibly an ultimatum, to attend to their interests, which is growing by the day.

Akeredolu, during the solidarity and “thank you” visit to Osogbo in the company of the Deputy Governor- elect of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Ayedatiwa, thanked Governor Oyetola for standing solidly behind him like the Rock of Gibraltar during his reelection. Akeredolu described the attack on the governor as shocking. He commended the security aides of Oyetola for not fighting back in the face of the attack, stating that it would have resulted in an unpleasant outcome and defeated the governor’s solidarity with the people. In his response, Governor Oyetola thanked Akeredolu for the solidarity visit, congratulating him on the resounding victory at the recently concluded election.

