Oyetola releases N1.1bn for pensions

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday released the sum of N1.1 billion as part of his commitment to improve the welfare of retired civil servants and workers in the state. In a statement signed by the Head of Service, Dr. Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade, N600 million of the released sum is for the settlement of retired primary school teachers and local government workers. He added that an additional N500 million was approved to pay the contributory pension of retired officers of the civil service and parastatals. According to the release, the selected retirees are to collect their bonds on June 2 at the Local Government Service Commission Multipurpose Hall in the state capital. Also, the list of beneficiaries of the approved sum has been pasted on the notice board of the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, the state’s Pension Bureau and the Office of the Head of Service. He assured all workers both serving and retired of Oyetola’s commitment to always make their welfare the first priority in the entire state and that nothing would be allowed to obstruct all things essential to make them progress

