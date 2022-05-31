Oyetola releases N1.1bn for pensions

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday released the sum of N1.1 billion as part of his commitment to improve the welfare of retired civil servants and workers in the state. In a statement signed by the Head of Service, Dr. Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade, N600 million of the released sum is for the settlement of retired primary school teachers and local government workers. He added that an additional N500 million was approved to pay the contributory pension of retired officers of the civil service and parastatals. According to the release, the selected retirees are to collect their bonds on June 2 at the Local Government Service Commission Multipurpose Hall in the state capital. Also, the list of beneficiaries of the approved sum has been pasted on the notice board of the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, the state’s Pension Bureau and the Office of the Head of Service. He assured all workers both serving and retired of Oyetola’s commitment to always make their welfare the first priority in the entire state and that nothing would be allowed to obstruct all things essential to make them progress
Related Articles
Police: Special operatives recover 753 machine gun ammunition rounds
The Force Headquarters has said that an intelligence-driven covert operation by police special forces, culminated in the interception and eventual recovery of 753 live rounds of ammunition of General-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG). According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, the ammunition, which were concealed in a sack, were “being transported in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Subscribers groan as service outage hits MTN
We’re resolving it, says telco Millions of MTN subscribers in some parts of Nigeria were yesterday thrown into confusion as they could not make calls or access data. The service outage on the largest network in the country with over 77 million subscriptions affected millions of subscribers across the country. Many Nigerians who took […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Okorocha denies dumping APC for new party
Former Governor of Imo State and Senator Representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha has said that he was still a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with no plans to dump party as being insinuated by his adversaries. Okorocha gave the clarification while addressing the State Working Committee (SWC) members of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)