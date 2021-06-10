Oyetola releases N1.644bn for payment of pension, gratuities

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the sum of N1, 644,000,000 for the payment of outstanding pension and gratuities to retired civil servants in the state. A release signed by the Head of the state’s civil service, Dr. Festus Oyebade, the sum of N508, 000,000 was approved for the payment of retired civil servants under the old pension scheme while N400, 000,000 was for the payment of selected retirees under the Contributory Pensions Scheme. Also, additional N1, 000,000 was released for the payment of gratuities of retired officers under the old pension’s scheme while N638, 000,000 was to be used for the payment of retirees in the teaching and local government service.
Related Articles
FCT Minister takes revenue collection battle to N’Assembly
The lingering revenue collection conflict between the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Area Councils has been taken to another level, as the FCT Minister yesterday in Abuja, asked members of the National Assembly to whittle down the powers of the Area Councils. It will be recalled that while the area councils asserted their constitutional […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Benue: How I killed my lecturer, says UniAgric varsity student
A student of the Federal University of Agriculture (FUAM), Makurdi, Benue State, one Nnamdi Jeremiah, yesterday told the State Police Command, how he reportedly assassinated his lecturer, Prof. Karl Kwaghger. Prof. Karl of the Department of Mechanical Engineering was murdered in cold blood at the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka Foundation, Makurdi last week after he closed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
WTO: Nigeria vows not to give up on Okonjo-Iweala
Ex-Minister: I remain positive despite hiccups WTO DG race now hinges on U.S. election The Federal Government, yesterday, restated its commitment towards ensuring that former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, emerges as Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Okonjo-Iweala is at the verge of clinching the exalted position, having secured the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)