Oyetola releases N1.644bn for payment of pension, gratuities

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the sum of N1, 644,000,000 for the payment of outstanding pension and gratuities to retired civil servants in the state. A release signed by the Head of the state’s civil service, Dr. Festus Oyebade, the sum of N508, 000,000 was approved for the payment of retired civil servants under the old pension scheme while N400, 000,000 was for the payment of selected retirees under the Contributory Pensions Scheme. Also, additional N1, 000,000 was released for the payment of gratuities of retired officers under the old pension’s scheme while N638, 000,000 was to be used for the payment of retirees in the teaching and local government service.

