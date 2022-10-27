Oyetola releases N377m for payment of gratuities to 1,887 retirees

In line with his commitment to the welfare of both active and retired workers in the state, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has released the sum of N377.1 million for the payment of 4th round of gratuity to the remaining pensioners of primary school teachers’ extraction. The State Head of Service, Dr. Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade, made this known in a statement he released yesterday in Osogbo. According to him, the funds will be used to settle outstanding gratuities of 1,887 retired primary school staff. The statement further disclosed that the disbursement of the funds would commence today, Thursday, October 27. It also said that names of beneficiaries would be posted on the notice boards of the Local Government Pensions Bureau and the Ministry of Information and Civic Engagement. Oyebade restated the commitment of Governor Oyetola’s administration to the welfare and well-being of both serving and retired workers in the state.

