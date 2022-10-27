Oyetola releases N377m for payment of gratuities to 1,887 retirees

In line with his commitment to the welfare of both active and retired workers in the state, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has released the sum of N377.1 million for the payment of 4th round of gratuity to the remaining pensioners of primary school teachers’ extraction. The State Head of Service, Dr. Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade, made this known in a statement he released yesterday in Osogbo. According to him, the funds will be used to settle outstanding gratuities of 1,887 retired primary school staff. The statement further disclosed that the disbursement of the funds would commence today, Thursday, October 27. It also said that names of beneficiaries would be posted on the notice boards of the Local Government Pensions Bureau and the Ministry of Information and Civic Engagement. Oyebade restated the commitment of Governor Oyetola’s administration to the welfare and well-being of both serving and retired workers in the state.
“Health workers in Cross River State to own houses. Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu Commend Gov. Ayade & MHWUN”
History is been made as senior, middle and low level health workers will now own their own houses in Cross River state under the new housing scheme. This is a strong motivation and incentive for front line health workers who sacrifice their time to ensure the population remains healthy especially at a time where the […]
FCT Minister berates stakeholders’ excuses on low revenue generation
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has charged all critical stakeholders in the internally generated revenue hub to stop giving excuses, but to up their game and rake in more revenue in the nation’s capital. FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, even boasted that with good revenue practices and diligence, Abuja can overtake Lagos and Port Harcourt […]
Elon Musk now world’s richest person, with $191 billion
SpaceX and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has reportedly become the world’s richest person, surpassing Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, after his net worth rose to about $191 billion. According to Forbes, the South African entrepreneur’s value rose after a six per cent increase in Tesla’s share price yesterday, increasing his stock value by $10 billion. That […]
