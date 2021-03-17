News

Oyetola resolves 34-year Ikire royal stool crisis

After 34 long years and arduous journey through courts and crises, Osun State government on Monday, approved the amendment of the Ikire Chieftaincy Declaration of 1958, which governs the management of the royal stool of Ikire Kingdom in Irewole Local Government Area of the state. This was disclosed in a press statement by the CommissionerforInformationand Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, afteraStateExecutiveCouncilmeeting. It will be recalled that the Aketula Ruling House in Ikire had filed a suit against the installation of the current Akire of Ikire, Oba Olatunde Falabi, on the ground that he was not entitled to the royal stool, according to the provision of the Ikire Chieftaincy Declaration of 1958. But the approval of an amendment to the declaration now means that the Aketula Ruling House was the next ruling house to present a candidate to the throne of Akire of Ikire. The statement reads in part: “The Council’s approval of theamendmentof theIkire Chieftaincy Declaration was necessitated by the lingering crisis generated by the Supreme Court judgement of 2014, which affirmed that Lambeloye Ruling House that produced Oba Olatunde Falabi had no legal right to occupy thestoolof Akireof Ikire whenitbecamevacantin1987. “The ancient town had been embroiled in crisis that saw the royal stool entangled in legal and social upheavals. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola stepped in, determined that the problem had gone on long enough. His intervention eventually brought about a resolution and joint agreement by the five ruling houses of Ikire to adjust the rotational order established by the 1958 Akire Chieftaincy Declaration, to afford the Aketula Ruling House produce a candidate for the stool when it becomes vacant.”

