Oyetola signs 2021 Appropriation Bill into law

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill into law. The budget size is about N109 billion. This is just as he said Year 2021 would witness a new phase of massive transformation that would take the state to higher levels. He said the budget would offer greater hope of job opportunities; improved welfare for all; human, capital and massive infrastructure development than the previous year.

While signing the Appropriation Bill in his office, Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Oyetola assured residents that the 2021 budget would perform far better than that of the 2020 which recorded over 90 per cent performance despite COVID-19 lockdown and the EndSARS protest. The governor said his administration had resolved to follow time-tested economic principles to enhance optimum results of the 2021 budget.

Oyetola said: “It is heartening that less than one and half months after presenting the 2021 budget to the House of Assembly, that is precisely on November 10, 2020, we are gathered here for the signing of the Appropriation Bill into law. “I thank the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye and other honourable members of the House for the speedy passage of the budget.” By this act, the Assembly has once again proved itself as a people-oriented and development-conscious House.

I thank you all for your service to the state. “I am proud to announce that the 2020 budget recorded over 90 per cent performance and the results were demonstrated in the massive delivery of programmes and projects across the state during the year despite the fact that government was only able to perform for less than six months because of the lockdown occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic and the EndSARS protest.”

