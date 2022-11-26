Oyetola signs 2023 budget

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, signed the 2023 Appropriation Bill into law. The budget was passed into law by the House of Assembly on Wednesday. The 2023 budget estimate of N138 billion, is tagged: Budget of Consolidation.

It has personnel expenditure component of N45,450,655,060; recurrent expenditure of N53,755,885,370; total recurrent expenditure of N99,206,540,430; while capital expenditure stands at N39,059,447,710, making the total budget of N138,265,988,140bn. Signing the Appropri-ation Bill into law in his office at Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Oyetola disclosed that the 2022 budget as at the third quarter of this year had recorded 83 per cent performance. He noted that, with the passage and signing of the Appropriation Bill into law, the January-December budget cycle has come to stay. Earlier, the Speaker of the House, Timothy Owoeye, commended the governor for making the January-December budget cycle a reality and putting Osun in an enviable state in the country as regards state budgeting. “The January-December budget cycle is rightly put in place in the State of Osun. Our state is the first do so in the country. I congratulate my colleagues for being dutiful and upright.”

