Oyetola sues for peace among Igbo indigenes, host communities

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has urged members of the Igbo community living in the state to continue to embrace peaceful coexistence with their host communities. The governor said it is only when there is peace and people of different tribes feel secure in any part of the country they reside in that growth and development could be achieved.

He said harmonious relationship and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or ethnicity, would help the country to overcome its current challenges. The governor, who thanked the people for their support in sustaining a peaceful atmosphere in the state, said he would continue to protect their interests. Oyetola said peaceful coexistence would bring stability and enhance national growth and development. He spoke during an engagement with newly elected executives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Osun State chapter yesterday in Osogbo.

