News

Oyetola sues for peace among Igbo indigenes, host communities

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has urged members of the Igbo community living in the state to continue to embrace peaceful coexistence with their host communities. The governor said it is only when there is peace and people of different tribes feel secure in any part of the country they reside in that growth and development could be achieved.

He said harmonious relationship and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or ethnicity, would help the country to overcome its current challenges. The governor, who thanked the people for their support in sustaining a peaceful atmosphere in the state, said he would continue to protect their interests. Oyetola said peaceful coexistence would bring stability and enhance national growth and development. He spoke during an engagement with newly elected executives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Osun State chapter yesterday in Osogbo.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari writes Reps, seek powers to seize stolen funds

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday transmitted the Proceeds of Crime bill, 2020 seeking for its expeditious consideration and passage. Buhari’s letter, which was dated October 6, 2020, and addressed to te Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila noted that the bill had earlier been passed by the 8th National Assembly but did not receive presidential assent due to some […]

COVID-19
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Crowding of vaccination centres sparks fear of third wave

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Murtala Ayinla

The rush to COVID-19 vaccination centres in Lagos State has raised fear of a Coronavirus third wave as the large crowds converging at the vaccination centres in the state continued into the 10th day. The President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr. Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, said it has become necessary to re-enforce the […]
News

Ajibade ‘Milly’ Martins: Tells The Youth Social Media Revolution Won’t Make A Difference — Play Real Politics

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ajibade’Milly’ Martins popularly known as “Milly Hussle”, has urged Nigerian youths to go beyond “Social Media Revolution” and take up political roles if they want to effect lasting and real change in Nigeria. Milly said the youths must belong to political parties as cars carrying members so they can participate in “retail politics” in their […]

