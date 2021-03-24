News

Oyetola sues for religious tolerance as he receives award

Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday admonished the leaders of the various religions to continue to work together for the overall development of the state.

 

Governor Oyetola gave the admonition at a oneday special conference and prayers for the government and people of the state.

 

The theme of the programme, which was held at the Conference Hall of the Local Government Service Commission, State Secretariat, was; “Religious leaders’ impact in government.”

It was organised by Patriotic Pastors Fellowship of Nigeria, Osun State chapter. Receiving the award on behalf of the state governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Rasaki Adeosun, appreciated the wisdom of the organisers, stressing that it couldn’t have come at a better time.

 

Governor Oyetola similarly observed that the program alone would go a long way in correcting the many misgivings and misconceptions between the church and the state.

