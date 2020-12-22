Oyetola swears in 2 Customary Court of Appeal judges

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday sworn in two Judges of the Customary Court of Appeal. The new judges are Justices Ayoade Aderemi Adesina and Ojo Olayinka Muibat.

The governor, who reiterated his commitment towards continuous raising the bar of judicial excellence with a view to enhancing smooth dispensation of justice and uplifting the judicial system in the state said government was determined to support the visionary leadership of the judiciary in the determined quest to uphold the tenets of fairness, integrity, incorruptibility and fearlessness in the dispensation of justice in the state.

In his address during the swearing in ceremony held at the Multipurpose Hall of the Local Government Service Commission, State Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Oyetola said the appointment of the new judges was necessary to strengthen the judicial system and ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

The governor, who described Customary Court of Appeal as the hope of residents who had been denied justice or who were perceived to have been denied justice at the lower courts, said the appointments of the new judges would go a long way to complement the judicial efforts towards ensuring justice at all strata. He said:

“The Customary Court of Appeal is the hope of citizens who have been denied justice or who are perceived to have been denied justice at the lower courts. It is also an avenue for keeping intact customary and traditional issues.”

