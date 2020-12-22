News

Oyetola swears in 2 Customary Court of Appeal judges

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo Comment(0)

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday sworn in two Judges of the Customary Court of Appeal. The new judges are Justices Ayoade Aderemi Adesina and Ojo Olayinka Muibat.

 

The governor, who reiterated his commitment towards continuous raising the bar of judicial excellence with a view to enhancing smooth dispensation of justice and uplifting the judicial system in the state said government was determined to support the visionary leadership of the judiciary in the determined quest to uphold the tenets of fairness, integrity, incorruptibility and fearlessness in the dispensation of justice in the state.

 

In his address during the swearing in ceremony held at  the Multipurpose Hall of the Local Government Service Commission, State Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Oyetola said the appointment of the new judges was necessary to strengthen the judicial system and ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

 

The governor, who described Customary Court of Appeal as the hope of residents who had been denied justice or who were perceived to have been denied justice at the lower courts, said the appointments of the new judges would go a long way to complement the judicial efforts towards ensuring justice at all strata. He said:

 

 

 

 

“The Customary Court of Appeal is the hope of citizens who have been denied justice or who are perceived to have been denied justice at the lower courts. It is also an avenue for keeping intact customary and traditional issues.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gum disease raises colon cancer risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that people with periodontal (gum) disease have a higher risk of polyps, which could lead to colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer. Findings of the new study were published in the journal; ‘Cancer Prevention Research’.   Periodontal (gum) disease, which was common but fairly preventable, was […]
News

Louise Glück wins 2020 Nobel prize in Literature

Posted on Author Our Reporters

American poet, Louise Glück, has won this year’s Nobel prize in Literature. The Swedish Academy chose Glück, for her “unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.” The poet Louise Glück had become the first American woman to win the Nobel prize for literature in 27 years. Glück is the 16th woman […]
News

ISSUPl lauds FG over planned ban of alcohol in sachets

Posted on Author Esther Orejimi

The Nigerian Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals (ISSUP Nigeria) has applauded the Federal Government over its planned phase out of high concentration alcohol in sachets, small PET and glass bottles describing it as commendable, a step in the right direction and should be supported by all stakeholders in the field of drug […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: