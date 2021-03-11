Oyetola swears in 5 judges

OsunStateGovernor, Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday, sworn in five High Court judges, saying appointment of more judges was part of efforts to further strengthen the administration of justice and fortify the state’s strong and viable Bench that had superintended prompt and quality dispensation of justice.

T his was even as the governor said the administration was committed to building the state on the pedestal of equity, fairness and justice as a deliberate strategy to sustain its status as a peaceful State and to ensure that justice reigns in the face of prevailing crises in the nation. Four judges were sworn in in 2019 barely 24 hours after the inauguration of the State Executive Council.

Speaking further during the swearing-in ceremony of the new judges-Adeniji Adedapo Olugbenga, Ganiyat Omobola Lawal, Akande Babafemi Abimbola, Okediya Maurice Olufisayo and Olokede-Obadina Christiana held at the Multipurpose Hall, Local Government Service Commission, Abere, Osogbo, Oyetola said the quest to fill the vacant positions was in line with the administration’s resolve to build a judiciary that would build a just and peaceful society and ensure the socio-economic development of the state. He said: “Osun Judiciary has proved itself as a friend of the people and a principal player in the provision of good governance to the people through delivery of people- and developmentoriented verdicts, and cordial but uncompromising relationship with the executive and the legislature.

“As a government that rode into office on the strength of the people, we are committed to providing an enabling environment for the Judiciary, including improving their welfare and ensuring their independence to enable them to perform their duties effectively and efficiently as the last hope of the common man.”

Like this: Like Loading...