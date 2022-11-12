Oyetola tasks citizens on peace, development

News

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday presented the Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment to the newly installed Olu of Awolowo Town, Oba Olayemi Yekini Omisore. This is even as the governor enjoined the citizens to continue on the trajectory of peace and development that has defined, distinguished and dignified the state and earned it the coveted status of the most peaceful in the country.

Oba Omisore’s selection and subsequent installation were done after the demise of the late monarch, Olu of Awolowo, Oba David Olajide Omisore. Presenting the Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment to the monarch, Oyetola said his administration would not relent in sustaining the peace, progress and development in the state.

He stated that his government would continue to judiciously utilise the meagre resources at the disposal of the state to spread the dividends of democracy to all its nook and cranny. According to him, “I enjoin you all to continue on this trajectory of peace and development that has made you proud of the Omoluabi family of the Osun people.

“I am, therefore, appealing to you all and the people of this local government to shun acts of violence and continue to sustain the existing peace. “All the citizens of this town at home and abroad must join hands with our new Kabiyesi for the progress, unity and peace of the overall development of Awolowo Town. “You must also work together to develop and sustain the love, unity and cultural heritage that make Awolowo Town tick as you bask in the euphoria of the administration of your new Kabiyesi.

 

