Oyetola To Inaugurate Committee To Reposition Osun APC Monday

The immediate past Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola will on Monday, May 1, inaugurate a 1-man Committee that would x-ray the activities of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The committee is designed to look into the activities of the party in recent times, and suggest means and ways to reposition it for effective delivery.

In a statement released by the media aide to the former governor, Ismail Omipidan, on Sunday, in Osogbo, disclosed that the inauguration is expected to take place at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office in Osogbo by 2 pm.

The Committee, the statement further noted, is to be chaired by former Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole.

Omipidan added that the Committee was birthed following a series of meetings held between Mr. Oyetola and critical stakeholders within the party, including the Igbimo Agba (Elders Council).

“The Terms of Reference for the Committee will be reeled out by my Principal ( Oyetola) at the formal inauguration of the committee on Monday,” he added.