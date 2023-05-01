News

Oyetola To Inaugurate C’ttee To Reposition Osun APC

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Former Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is scheduled to inaugurate an 11-man committee that will reposition the All Progressives Congress (APC) today.

A statement by his media aide Ismail Omipidan on Sunday said the event will take place at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office in Osogbo.

The committee is chaired by former Health Minister Prof. Isaac Adewole. “The terms of reference for the committee will be reeled out by my principal (Oyetola) at the formal inauguration of the committee on Monday,” the statement said.

Bukola

