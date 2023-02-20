Oyetola To Sacked 10,000 Youths: You’ll soon be reinstated

The immediate past governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, yesterday asked the more than 10, 000 sacked youths under the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (O’Yes), by Governor Ademola Adeleke to remain calm with a pledge that they would all be reinstated immediately after reclaiming his mandate.

Oyetola, who described the action of Governor Adeleke as uncalled for, said sending those youths who have been surviving on the monthly payment to feed themselves back on the streets is an indication that his administration is insensitive to the plight of the people. Recall that Governor Adeleke last week announced the dissolution of the O-YES scheme and replaced it with Imole Youth Corps.

Reacting on the issue yesterday, Oyetola through the immediate past Special Adviser on Youth and Sports in the state, Mr Lateef Adegboyega Adelabu Aremo, assured the disengaged youths of a new era of joy encouraging them to keep up their head.

He carpeted the governor for sacking the O’Yes cadets and converting the state-owned scheme to his own personal property; adding that it was quite unfortunate that the project that placed Osun above the comity of states had now been turned to a personal property. He said: “I feel your pain.

This is very unfortunate and insensitive. Losing a job is not a good situation. Losing a job is upsetting, but keep your heads up. Excellent opportunities are only a few steps away. “Apart from getting you reinstated as members of O’Yes cadets, be rest assured that immediately after reclaiming our mandate, you shall all be reinstated,” he said.

