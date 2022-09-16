Oyetola To Senate Spokesperson: You’re a lawmaker of repute

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has eulogized the lawmaker representing Osun Central Senatorial District at National Assembly for quality representation.

Oyetola gave the commendation at the Town Hall Meeting and unveiling of the three year-scorecard of Senator Ajibola Basiru, which held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

According to the governor, Senator Basiru had done tremendously well in the area of law making and good representation.

Represented by the Commissioner for Political Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations, Hon. Taiwo Akeju, Oyetola enjoined supporters and members of the All Progressive of Congress (APC) in Osun Central Senatorial District to support Senator Basiru for a second term.

Oyetola said: “Ajibola Basiru has done so well in the history of the National Assembly. As a first timer, he was given the position of the Spokesperson of the Senate.

“Basiru is working together with the us as you can see he was made the Director General of our campaign council. We are working together to achieve the set goal of the state,” he added

Speaking, the Senator Ajibola Basiru said that he has sponsored many bills since he became a Senator.

Enumerating some of his achievements in the Red Chamber, Senator Basiru said he introduced the Federal Medical Center, Osogbo bill which has been passed by the Senate which saying that the bill has been transmitted to the house of Rep for concurrence.

He said: “We have attracted schools in nine local government areas, we have attracted agriculture entrepreneur centers, road infrastructure, empowerment and employment of our people.

“We have also facilitated so many projects which my constituents have been enjoying through federal government intervention in terms of small and medium scale empowerment loan for Covid-19 funds intervention and engagement in special architecture.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...