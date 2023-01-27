Oyetola v Adeleke: Tight security as Tribunal delivers judgement today

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Hours to the sitting of the election petition tribunal to deliver judgement on the petition filed by Gboyega Oyetola on the outcome of the July 16 Osun State governorship election, security has been beefed up in and around the Osun State High Court premises in Osogbo, the state capital.

New Telegraph observed that all roads leading to the High Court, venue of the sitting of the tribunal, had been cordoned off as early as 6 o’clock on Friday morning to restrict human and vehicler movement around the area.

Entry into the tribunal hall was earlier restricted to court officials, lawyers and newsmen before it was later relaxed to accommodate some representatives of the two contending political parties – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tension was high as both parties and their counsels await the arrival of the tribunal panel, chaired by Justice Tertsea Kume.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...