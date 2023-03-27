Oyetola vs Adeleke: We’re seeking redress at Supreme Court –APC’s Legal Adviser

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State yesterday said that the party and its candidate for the July 16 governorship election, Gboyega Oyetola, have concluded plans to approach the Supreme Court to seek redress over the judgement of the Appeal Court. Recall that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had set aside the tribunal judgment that sacked Ademola Adeleke as the validly elected governor of Osun State. Barrister Adegoke Ogunsola, the APC legal Adviser while featuring on a news and current affairs programme (Oro Oselu) on Fresh FM, Osogbo, yesterday said they would seek further redress at the apex court of the land. According to Ogunsola, the immediate past Governor, Gboyega Oyetola and his party, have grounds to contest the Appeal Court’s ruling at the Supreme Court. Commenting on the Appeal Court decision, which overturned the tribunal’s decision, Barr. Ogunsola said: “We have solid grounds to seek further redress at the Apex Court and we have faith in God that we will triumph.”

However, a member of the legal team of Adeleke, Barrister Ashim Abioye said he has conviction that the Supreme Court will affirm the ruling of the Court of Appeal. According to the Abioye, he knew from the onset that APC and its candidate, Oyetola would fail on appeal because they had not case He further explained that the people of the state have spoken through their votes and they have voted Adeleke as their governor.

