Oyetola’ll return as Osun gov before July 5 – Speaker

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, yesterday said Gboyega Oyetola will return as the governor of the state before July 5. Owoeye, who said categorically that the people of the state, especially APC members, should have their mind at rest, said Oyetola will reclaim his mandate before July 5, this year. Noting that the Supreme Court on July 5, 2019, declared him (Oyetola) the winner of the September 2018 governorship election, Owoeye said the Supreme Court will rule over the ongoing matter before July 5, this year and return Oyetola. Owoeye spoke at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council at the Tinubu/Shettima campaign office, Osogbo. He appealed to the people to come out en masse to cast their votes for APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the state and National Assembly candidates in the coming general election.
Related Articles
NAF commissions 114 medics, as Buhari demands absolute loyalty to Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday reminded the military of their sacred duty to protect Nigerians irrespective of ethnic or religious backgrounds. Buhari spoke at the Passing Out Parade of 114 medics of the Nigerian Air Force Short Service Course 29, in Kaduna. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the 114 cadets included […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
LASAA launches 2023 mobile advert stickers for branded vehicles
…promises improved, efficient process Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), the agency saddled with the mandate to regulate advertisement displays in Lagos State, has announced the release of its 2023 mobile advert stickers for branded vehicles in the state. LASAA’s Managing Director, Prince Adedamola Docemo, in a statement in issued yesterday, stated that the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
MAGU,NDDC PROBES: Corruption now official, a pandemic, say Afenifere, Ohanaeze, others
Some of the major ethnic based organisations; the Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), as well as many prominent Nigerians have reasoned that the corruption allegations rocking the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are an attestation to the fact that corruption has become a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)