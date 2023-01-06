Oyetola’ll return as Osun gov before July 5 – Speaker

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, yesterday said Gboyega Oyetola will return as the governor of the state before July 5. Owoeye, who said categorically that the people of the state, especially APC members, should have their mind at rest, said Oyetola will reclaim his mandate before July 5, this year. Noting that the Supreme Court on July 5, 2019, declared him (Oyetola) the winner of the September 2018 governorship election, Owoeye said the Supreme Court will rule over the ongoing matter before July 5, this year and return Oyetola. Owoeye spoke at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council at the Tinubu/Shettima campaign office, Osogbo. He appealed to the people to come out en masse to cast their votes for APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the state and National Assembly candidates in the coming general election.

