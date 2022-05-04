Politics

Oyetola’s achievements surpass years of PDP in Osun –Ayeni

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo Comment(0)

A member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Lawrence Ayeni, has said that achievements of Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State within his three and half years in office transcends the seven and half years of the People Democratic Party (PDP) rule in the state.

 

According to Ayeni, who represents Ijesa South Federal Constituency, this informs why residents of the state cannot afford to go back to the era of bad governance, when those at the helms of affairs cared more for their pocket than the welfare of the citizens of the state.

 

The lawmaker, who spoke at an empowerment programme organised to reduce unemployment among the youths of his constituency, noted that Oyetola, within a short period, has performed well despite the meager resources accruable the state, He added that the governor has brought Osun to limelight through human and infrastructural development.

 

“The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has the blueprint of governance. We cannot compare APC and PDP, the gab is there. During the reign of PDP for seven and half years in Osun State, there was nothing to show for.

 

“Achievements of Governor Gboyega Oyetola within the space of three and half years in office has surpassed the wasteful years of the PDP in the state and that is why we are campaigning for his re-election for the continuity of the good work,” Ayeni said.

 

Reacting to the comment of the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, during his visit to the Owa palace over Governor Oyetola’s decision to upgrate the Ilesa College of Education to a university, Ayeni said: “Ijesaland is too sophisticated, educated and well informed to be cajoled, misinformed or misled by an individual without requisite experience, capacity and capability to lead over four million residents and citizens of Osun State.”

 

The lawmaker, who described Oyetola as a listening and promise-keeping governor, said men and women, the people of Ijesaland have resolved to vote for the continuity of Oyetola in office as governor at the July 16 election.

 

“Our land has produced great men and women who are very successful in different endeavours. It is no gain saying that we have produced the highest number of vice chancellors, albeit professors in Nigeria universities.

 

So, how will a land filled with such personalities be ambushed? “Our people are progressive minded and enlightened and they have resolved to vote for the continuity of the administration of Governor Oyetola, for him to successfully pilot Osun into an industrial state of economic self-sufficiency, which he has kick-started already.” he said

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

