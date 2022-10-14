Oyetola’s Nomination Saga: APC’s appointment of Buni asinine –Sagay

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay, has castigated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over its decision to appoint the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala-Buni, as Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, saying “it was the most asinine and stupid thing that APC has even done.” The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, however, claimed that the action was borne out of the perceived rush of APC to remove its former national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

He disclosed this in a telephone interview with New Telegraph. Asked his take on the recent judgement of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which nullified the nomination of Mr Gboyega Oyetola as APC’s governorship candidate in Osun State, the professor of law said: “I haven’t read the judgement. Was it something about the disqualification? “I always knew that that whole type of assignment, or assumption of double role, could jeopardise his (Yobe State Governor’s) decision. I always knew that it could be risky. “It was a big mistake for the APC to have appointed him into that position.

It was one of the worst mistakes they (APC) made. “Nevertheless, what I’m hearing is that the job of chairman of APC, or chairman of a party, is not an executive position. I hope it subsists, because I hate politics by elimination. I want election by competition.” Sagay said it will be a tragedy if Oyetola is disqualified, rather than the court looking into the votes as to who was elected by the people.

So, that’s my view. Asked if the judgement may have consequential effect on other nominations, he said: “Yes, I wasn’t happy. I was worried so much because of that, because, the job of a governor has enough content? Already, to keep even two people at it. “To say you are governor, and then chairman of a party; that is arrogance beyond comparison. I don’t see why, and the APC people themselves made a big mistake. “You want to get rid of Adams Oshiomhole; so anxious you can’t even think of the consequences of appointing a governor. “It’s the most asinine and stupid thing that APC has ever done. But, it may be that it does not affect governance. I mean it doesn’t affect appointment, because the position of the chairman of a party is not an executive position. “If it is not, then Oyetola cannot be affected.”

