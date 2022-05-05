Oyetola’s re-election ordained by God – Lawmaker

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Babatunde Ayeni, yesterday organised a special prayer session for Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s re-election bid ahead of the July 16 gubernatorial election in Osun State. Ayeni, who is representing Ijesa South Federal Constituency, during the special prayer, held at his constituency office in Ilesa, equally showed his Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms to thousands of his supporters. The lawmaker, who had recently launched a campaign team; “Hon. Ayeni for Oyetola,” said that the re-election of Governor Oyetola is ordained by God. The Ijesa-born political mobiliser said the great work Oyetola’s administration has done in the length and breadth of the state would also work in his favour for his second term bid. He said he had over the times embarked on monthly prayers for the progress of the state and the growth of the APC, adding that; “Today we decided to have a special prayer for the second term bid of our amiable governor, Gboyega Oyetola, who is contesting for a second term in office.”
