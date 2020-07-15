Oyewole, Ukaigwe pass on

The country’s sporting world was turned into mourning on Tuesday as the death of two prominent sport journalists; Elder Bode Oyewole and Henriatta Ukagwe were announced.

The late Oyewole was a former Shooting Stars of Ibadan chairman, and was at the helms of affairs when the club won double titles – the domestic league and the West African Football Union titles in 1998

The deceased was a journalist before going football administration, having worked at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria. He was said to have died after a brief illness.

With the country still mourning his death, the Nigeria Women Football League same day also announced the passing away of one of its board members, Ms Henrietta Ukaigwe.

The NWFL Chairperson, Aisha Falode, who disclosed this in a statement, said the respected journalist died after a brief illness.

