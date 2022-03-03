Oyewumi rejoices with Fuji musician, Kwam 1, at 65

A member of the Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has described renowned fuji artist, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde (K1), as a talented musician and philanthropist of repute. Acknowledging the contributions of the music icon to nation building through music, Oyewumi applauded the king of fuji music for showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria to the world.

The businessman, while congratulating the famous musician on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary, called on the celebrant not to relent in his good works, adding that K1 has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry locally and internationally. Oyewumi in his message, prayed to Allah to grant the musician longer life in sound health. He said: “I felicitate with the King of Fuji music, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, K1 de Ultimate as he clocks 65. He added: “He has consistently used his talents to support nation building.

The music icon is a household name in the entertainment industry beyond the shores of Nigeria. “K1 has built a global brand in the music industry across the globe. The king of Fuji music will continue to be celebrated for his uncommon skills.” The Ogbomoso Prince extended his greetings to family, friends, associates and fans of the music legend, while wishing the celebrant a joyous birthday celebration.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...