News

Oyewumi rejoices with Fuji musician, Kwam 1, at 65

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Oyewumi rejoices with Fuji musician, Kwam 1, at 65

A member of the Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has described renowned fuji artist, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde (K1), as a talented musician and philanthropist of repute. Acknowledging the contributions of the music icon to nation building through music, Oyewumi applauded the king of fuji music for showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria to the world.

The businessman, while congratulating the famous musician on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary, called on the celebrant not to relent in his good works, adding that K1 has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry locally and internationally. Oyewumi in his message, prayed to Allah to grant the musician longer life in sound health. He said: “I felicitate with the King of Fuji music, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, K1 de Ultimate as he clocks 65. He added: “He has consistently used his talents to support nation building.

The music icon is a household name in the entertainment industry beyond the shores of Nigeria. “K1 has built a global brand in the music industry across the globe. The king of Fuji music will continue to be celebrated for his uncommon skills.” The Ogbomoso Prince extended his greetings to family, friends, associates and fans of the music legend, while wishing the celebrant a joyous birthday celebration.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FEC okays N348.7trn 5-year National Development Plan

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N348 7 trillion for a five-year National Development Plan (NDP) from 2021 to 2025. This came as the Council chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday okayed the award of contracts worth N2.351 trillion for procurements in the Ministry of Health. Briefing journalists after the meeting, […]
News

Ikoyi Building Collapse: No compensation for victims – LASG

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Government yesterday insisted that there won’t be any compensation for victims of the 21-storey building, saying the law had no room for such compensation. Confirming the state’s government’s position on the White Paper, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said 26 out of the 28 recommendations of the six-man […]
News

DHQ: Troops rescue 20 abducted police officers in Yobe

Posted on Author Reporter

  …62 terrorists killed within 2 weeks Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday, said 20 police officers abducted after an attack on their Division, have been rescued by troops at Buni Yadi in Yobe State. This was as it noted that a total of 62 terrorist suspects were killed by troops prosecuting […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica