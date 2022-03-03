Arts & Entertainments

Oyewumi rejoices with Fuji musician, Kwam 1, at 65

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A member of the Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has described renowned fuji artist, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1, as a talented musician and philanthropist of repute.

Acknowledging the contributions of the music icon to nation building through music, Oyewumi applauded the king of fuji music for showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria to the world.

The businessman, while congratulating the famous musician on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary, called on the celebrant not to relent in his good works, adding that K1 has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry locally and internationally.

Oyewumi in his message, prayed to Allah to grant the musician longer life in sound health.

He said: “I felicitate with the King of Fuji music, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, K1 de Ultimate as he clocks 65.

“He has consistently used his talents to support nation building.

“The music icon is a household name in the entertainment industry beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“K1 has built a global brand in the music industry across the globe.

“The king of Fuji music will continue to be celebrated for his uncommon skills.”

The Ogbomoso Prince extended his greetings to family, friends, associates and fans of the music legend, while wishing the celebrant a joyous birthday celebration.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Africa Magic premieres new game show, Come Play Naija

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Africa Magic, the leading provider of entertainment content for Africa by Africans, has announced the launch of a new game show, Come Play Naija. The show premieres Thursday, 3 March 2022 from 9 pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family channels, and will be available to customers on DStv and GOtv. Come Play Naija […]
Arts & Entertainments

Desmond Ovbiagele’s ‘The Milkmaid’ gets Oscar 2021 submission

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The Nigerian Official Selection Committee for the Academy Awards International Feature Films (IFF) submissions has confirmed Desmond Ovbiagele’s ‘The Milkmaid’ as Nigeria’s official 2021 submission. The committee confirmed the film on Wednesday while revealing it beat three other films in the final voting stage. Contending films include ‘Ibi’ (The Birth), ‘Voiceless’, ‘Eyimofe’, ‘Sanitation Day’ and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Time’s too short to live fake life – Lordmansamusa, tells young people 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Youth ambassador, actor and international businessman, Olaniyi Daniel Adedeji, better known as ‘Lordmansamusa’, has kicked against the habit of procrastination and indolence among young people, saying, that youth is the best time of life to lay the foundation of future achievements. In a post on his Instagram page, @lordmansamusa, he advised: “Your time is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica