Oyewumi Rejoices With Street Journal Publisher, Arisekola On Birthday

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

The Board Member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has joined a host of others to celebrate the Publisher of The Street Journal Magazine, Mogaji Wole Arisekola on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

The Ogbomoso- Prince, noted that Arisekola has consistently contributed to nation-building through various platforms, adding that the Ibadan-born businessman is known for his doggedness, courage, and large heart.

Oyewumi, who is a member of the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) applauded the celebrant for his good works while praying for a longer life for the media guru.

In a congratulatory message, Oyewumi joined family, friends, and associates in celebrating the remarkable milestone of Arisekola.

He said,” I congratulate my brother, Mogaji Wole Arisekola on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

“Arisekola is a household name in the media space beyond the shores of Nigeria and as such the accomplishments of the Ibadan-born businessman are worthy of commendation.

“The media guru is a philanthropist who has continually touched lives at the grassroots.

“As Arisekola celebrates his birthday, I pray to Allah to strengthen him in his endeavours”.

He wished the philanthropist a joyous birthday celebration.

