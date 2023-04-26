News

Oyewumi Rejoices With Tulcan Energy Boss, Adiatu On Conferment Of Honourary Doctorate Degree

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Prince Kunle Oyewumi has congratulated the Group Managing Director of Tulcan Energy Resources Limited, Prince Tayo Adiatu, who will be conferred with honourary doctorate degree in Business Administration ( Honoris Causa) by his alma mater, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso on Saturday.

Describing the honouree as an accomplished oil magnate and philanthropist, Oyewumi stressed that Adiatu is a source of inspiration for the younger generation.

The Ogbomoso- Prince, while admonishing the businessman to sustain his giant strides in the business and humanitarian circles, commended the stakeholders of LAUTECH for the honour bestowed on Adiatu.

In a goodwill message, Oyewumi, who is also a member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) joined family, friends and business associates in celebrating the robust feat of the oil magnate.

He said, ” I am delighted to felicitate with the Group Managing Director of Tulcan Energy Resources Limited, Prince Tayo Adiatu, on his conferment with an honorary doctorate degree in Business Administration by his alma mater, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso.

“Adiatu has consistently demonstrated business acumen and humanity in his endeavours. The honour is timely and well deserved.

“It is another feat and affirmation of the remarkable contributions of the businessman to nation building through various platforms”

Oyewumi wished Adiatu continued success in life.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Afenifere to Buhari: Arrest, prosecute soldiers involved in Lekki shootings

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Philip Nyam

Wale Elegbede and Philip Nyam   Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest and prosecutes soldiers who allegedly fired shots at #EndSARS protesters in Lekki area of Lagos State on Tuesday night.   Afenifere also said it was pathetic that President Muhammadu Buhari had kept mute over the killings and not […]
News

US Republican lampoons opposition lawmakers for attempting to sack Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

A member of the Republican Party in the United States, Saul Anuzis, has lampooned Nigerian opposition lawmakers for attempting to sack President Muhammadu Buhari at the twilight of his administration. Anuzis, also the President of the American Senior Citizens, in a piece published in Washington Times and forwarded to State House Correspondents by the Media […]
News Top Stories

EDO ELECTION: APC alleges importation of arms by Obaseki, PDP

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

…alleges Obaseki, PDP govs planning to cause violence The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday raised the alarm over arms buildup and plan by the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in collaboration with other governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to set state on fire with […]

Leave a Comment