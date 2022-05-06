News

Oyewunmi congratulates Lalong at 59

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi, has described Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, as a true progressive who is passionate about the growth and progress of Plateau state. Felicitating with the governor on the occasion of his 59th birthday anniversary, the Ogbomoso Prince, urged the celebrant to sustain his good deeds, adding that Lalong’s political maturity and administrative acumen are worthy of emulation by the political class. Oyewumi while joining family, friends and associates of Lalong in celebrating the Governor’s accomplishments in life, prayed for longer life for the celebrant.

In his goodwill message, the businessman commended Lalong’s efforts in promoting peace and unity among the residents and indigenes of Plateau State. He said, ” I felicitate with the Governor of Plateau state, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong as he clocks 59. “The Governor is a Pan-Nigerian, who has built and sustained relationships across the country. He is a firm and genuine believer in a united and indivisible Nigeria. “The celebrant has contributed to nation building in various capacities in the political space. The Governor deserves to be celebrated for his achievements.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Depressive symptoms increase kidney failure risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Chinese researchers have found that those who had frequent depressive symptoms were more likely to later experience a rapid decline in kidney function. According to a report in the ‘Science Daily’, the results of the new study will appear in an upcoming issue of Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN). Depression, a […]
News Top Stories

Enugu 2023: Nwobodo insists on Nkanu East

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

As controversy rages over power shift in Enugu State ahead of 2023 general elections, elder statesman and former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, at the weekend declared that he has not changed his position on somebody from Nkanu East Local Government Area succeeding Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.   Nwobodo stated that anybody seeking […]
News

Kalu mourns passage of Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the death of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III as a huge loss to the country.   Describing the late monarch as an epitome of peace and humility, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of Oba Oyewumi to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica