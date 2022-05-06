Oyewunmi congratulates Lalong at 59

A member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi, has described Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, as a true progressive who is passionate about the growth and progress of Plateau state. Felicitating with the governor on the occasion of his 59th birthday anniversary, the Ogbomoso Prince, urged the celebrant to sustain his good deeds, adding that Lalong’s political maturity and administrative acumen are worthy of emulation by the political class. Oyewumi while joining family, friends and associates of Lalong in celebrating the Governor’s accomplishments in life, prayed for longer life for the celebrant.

In his goodwill message, the businessman commended Lalong’s efforts in promoting peace and unity among the residents and indigenes of Plateau State. He said, ” I felicitate with the Governor of Plateau state, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong as he clocks 59. “The Governor is a Pan-Nigerian, who has built and sustained relationships across the country. He is a firm and genuine believer in a united and indivisible Nigeria. “The celebrant has contributed to nation building in various capacities in the political space. The Governor deserves to be celebrated for his achievements.”

