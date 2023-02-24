2023 Elections Politics

Oyibo’s Death: INEC Cancels Enugu Senate Election

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

 

Following a call for the postponement of the Enugu East Senatorial election over the death of the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Chukwu Oyibo, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reportedly announced the cancellation of the senatorial election earlier scheduled for Saturday.

New Telegraph had on Wednesday reported the death of Barr. Oyibo who was killed and burnt alongside five of his supporters by unknown gunmen.

This has, however, led the leadership of the party to write the electoral umpire to seek the postponement of the election in the area for the party to elect another candidate.

Reacting to the development, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said once the commission is informed of the candidate’s death and the commission is satisfied, it would countermand the election for two weeks, as provided for in the electoral law.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Labour Party Chairman, Hon. Casmir Agbo described the death of the candidate as shocking, said, “INEC advised us and we met and wrote to INEC Abuja through the National Headquarters in line with Section 33 and 34.

“The party has 14 days to nominate another candidate for substitution.

“In line with the electoral act we have done what we ought to do and yesterday INEC cancelled the election. We will hold our primary election in the next 14 days.

“So the election has been cancelled and a new date will be fixed by INEC.”

Insisting that Oyibo was killed, the party Chairman said, “Someone who was shot in his vehicle and set ablaze.

“They planned it; the man was coming back from his village Amuri and they double-crossed him at Amechi. They shot him in his car alongside other occupants and poured fuel in his vehicle and burnt it. So it wasn’t an accident or armed robbery; nothing like that. It was well-planned and executed.

“So he was murdered. Oyibo Chukwu was murdered by assailants. Investigations are still on but the party sees it as a political murder.

‘His death will not deter the party; it will rather act as a boost. We won’t lose another person but we shall win this election in a landslide victory.

“Enugu East belongs to Labour Party. Enugu State belongs to Labour Party. Killing somebody will not deter us.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Kanayo takes Nollywood to Adem Complex, joins Umenzekwe as they urge Nigerians to get their PVCs

Posted on Author Reporter

    Movie Star and Co-founder of Nollywood, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has joined well-meaning Nigerians including the President and Chief Executive Officer of Adem Industrial and Commercial Complex, Hon. (Chief) Modestus Umenzekwe in the call for Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC). The duo made the call when the Nollywood maestro and his […]
Politics

APC: Nnamani, Bello head Edo/Ondo Caretaker Reconciliation C’ttees

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee has set up reconciliation Committees for the Edo and Ondo states, ahead of the governirship elections in the states.   While the former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani heads the Edo State reconciliation committee, the governor of Niger State, Sani Bello is to head the Ondo version. […]
Politics

Akpanudoudehe resigns from APC, joins NNPP

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Former Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John Akpanudoudehe, has resigned from the party. Akpanudoudehe, who contested the governorship ticket of APC in Akwa Ibom State and lost, said he is joining the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to fly their flag. The former APC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica