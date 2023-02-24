Oyibo’s Death: INEC Cancels Enugu Senate Election

Following a call for the postponement of the Enugu East Senatorial election over the death of the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Chukwu Oyibo, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reportedly announced the cancellation of the senatorial election earlier scheduled for Saturday.

New Telegraph had on Wednesday reported the death of Barr. Oyibo who was killed and burnt alongside five of his supporters by unknown gunmen.

This has, however, led the leadership of the party to write the electoral umpire to seek the postponement of the election in the area for the party to elect another candidate.

Reacting to the development, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said once the commission is informed of the candidate’s death and the commission is satisfied, it would countermand the election for two weeks, as provided for in the electoral law.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Labour Party Chairman, Hon. Casmir Agbo described the death of the candidate as shocking, said, “INEC advised us and we met and wrote to INEC Abuja through the National Headquarters in line with Section 33 and 34.

“The party has 14 days to nominate another candidate for substitution.

“In line with the electoral act we have done what we ought to do and yesterday INEC cancelled the election. We will hold our primary election in the next 14 days.

“So the election has been cancelled and a new date will be fixed by INEC.”

Insisting that Oyibo was killed, the party Chairman said, “Someone who was shot in his vehicle and set ablaze.

“They planned it; the man was coming back from his village Amuri and they double-crossed him at Amechi. They shot him in his car alongside other occupants and poured fuel in his vehicle and burnt it. So it wasn’t an accident or armed robbery; nothing like that. It was well-planned and executed.

“So he was murdered. Oyibo Chukwu was murdered by assailants. Investigations are still on but the party sees it as a political murder.

‘His death will not deter the party; it will rather act as a boost. We won’t lose another person but we shall win this election in a landslide victory.

“Enugu East belongs to Labour Party. Enugu State belongs to Labour Party. Killing somebody will not deter us.”

