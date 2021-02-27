Oyinkanade: Project Fame rediscovered my hidden talent

Oyinkanade, one of Nigeria’s most versatile music artistes has gone through a journey of constant reinvention. When YUSUFF ADEBAYO caught up with him, the soulful singer, reminisces on life before the Project Fame show that propelled him into stardom, the collaboration between him and YBNL boss, Olamide, how he deals with being referred to as a ‘one hit wonder’ artiste as well as the state of affairs in the music industry.Excerpts…

How are things with you; particularly with your music career?

Everything is good. We are not where we started from. I won up to five awards in 2019, some more in 2020. And we are not relaxing. So, thank God, we are moving.

From being on the MTN Project Fame stage to the point where your career has pivoted to now; are you genuinely happy with the trajectory so far?

I would say though we are not there yet, we thank God. At least Project Fame gave me the platform and I’ve been able to prove a point in the industry that the brand Oyinkanade is here to stay from the song with Olamide, Adura down to the song with Vector. At least, we go for shows and people get to sing the lyrics of my songs. So, we keep pushing.

Let’s take it to way back now. You used to be in the choir and later joined D Bridgez music group. How did Project Fame happen?

You know the story. Yes, I was in the church choir. I used to write songs for the choir. That aside, I was in a group called D Bridgez. We started the group immediately we finished secondary school around 2005/06. We went for a group competition which didn’t work. So, I decided to go for Project Fame. You know Project Fame doesn’t work for groups. So, I went alone and from there, the whole story changed.

What happened to the rest of your group at the time after you went on Project Fame?

After I came back from Project Fame, we still did a couple of songs together as a group. I think we did two songs. So, it is not that I neglected them. One of them is a producer now. One of them is in UAE right now and one of them is a Veterinary Doctor.

So, you recently shared some clips of you performing at the show and it was a totally different you. To what extent did Project Fame change your music orientation?

I always call my experience transformation at Project Fame because before the show, I was just this normal guy that knew that he could sing, play the guitar, do RnB and make people had fun. But at Project Fame, I learnt so many things. I discovered that I could sing Fuji and do different styles; which is really helping me in the industry right now. You can’t put Oyinkanade in a box when it comes to writing and doing music. So, it really helped me to stretch the talent. And also, it helped me connect with my crowd while I’m performing.

After the show, you had a couple of songs including Adura and then the remix with Olamide on it. And this was Olamide in his utmost prime back in 2014. What was the process of getting Olamide on the remix of the song?

It took us time and a lot of patience that we had to exercise because Olamide was very busy at the time. Tee-Y Mix gave him about 49 to 50 missed calls. So, when he picked, Tee-Y Mix called me immediately. In fact, at that time, we were already giving up. We were planning to just drop the video like that. But I kept hammering on the fact that I wanted Olamide on that song. And the funny thing is, Olamide did not even collect a dime from me for the remix of the song. So, we did it and it became a national anthem.

And was getting him on the song a strategy to announce you at the time to the music industry and expand your foothold?

No, it wasn’t. If you listen to the original version of the song, you’ll know that the song already announced Oyinkanade. People already know Oyinkanade because of the platform the song gave me but the song also made me popular. So, the remix made it more popular and also made me tap into his fanbase. But at the same time, that wasn’t the main reason for recording the song. It’s more of Olamide was also from the street and he is someone who could interprete the song. He connected with the song immediately he heard it.

You maintained a low profile at some point and also parted ways with the imprint you were signed on to then; Vivace Records. Why did you decide to go underground and what were you up to while there?

A lot of people ask me this question and they always get it twisted so they started passing rumours about my exit from Vivace Records.

The thing is my contract got expired and I felt it was time for me to re-strategize and create my own thing.

This takes a lot of time and you can just start pushing. A label is a whole body and that your contract just expired; it takes a lot of time to carve a niche for yourself, rebrand and get a team that shares the same orientation with you.

It’s not an easy thing. And the label also thought; okay, Oyinkanade has reached a stage where he can stand on his own so that they can also bring in other people. And I took my time. That’s why if you hear the songs now or see the brand Oyinkanade now, you’ll know that I took my time to rebrand myself and work on so many things.

If there’s anything almost everyone agrees on, it’s the fact that Oyinkanade is a versatile singer blessed with an amazing voice. How difficult is it for an artiste like you to break into the top tier of the music industry while capitalizing only on this artistic prowess?

See, talent is never enough in the music industry. The financial part is there. You need a whole lot of money to push yourself in the music industry now.

Regardless of how good you are, your songs won’t grow wings and fly. You have to promote it and a lot of us don’t have this financial support like that. So, all we do is keep pushing till we get there.

‘Oyinkanade who is best known for his hit single, Adura featuring Olamide’; this is one of the common descriptions of you that I have come across. Do you at any point find this offensive and how do you deal with being subliminally referred to as a ‘one hit wonder’ artiste?

I think I have proven that point last year that I am not a ‘one hit wonder’. I’m versatile and I can do a lot of things. I dropped Kasavibe last year and it’s doing great.

You know, there was a particular show I went to perform and I was performing Adura and the crowd was shouting ‘Kasavibe! Kasavibe!

I’ve performed Kasavibe and you’ll see the crowd sing along. So, when people say that, I don’t even get moved at all.

At the height of what could be described as your comeback, you released the song ‘Ayo’ in 2019. I love the song because it’s soulful, deep and aspirational. It speaks about the struggle as well as the comeup. Was any of that sampled from what you have gone through before recording the song or what you were going through at that moment?

Yeah, I released ‘Ayo’ on my birthday and the song was just about me speaking up my mind and telling God what I wanted at that particular time and what I’ve been through. And also trying to generalize the song as to what boys are going through on the streets in order to make a living for themselves.

You’ve been in the music industry for a while. If there’s anything you’d like to change about the ecosystem, what would that be?

There are a lot to be changed though but more importantly is the fact that artistes live a fake life; extravagant life.

I think a lot of them needs to cut down on that because at the end of the day you know deep within that you don’t have all the fancy cars that you’re flashing all around. Just be real. Also is the fact that we need a lot of good music.

There are a lot of songs, I wouldn’t say they are bad but we just need a lot more of good music.

